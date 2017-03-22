Just the facts, please

Just the facts, please

Hawaii Preparatory Academy captured first place in the "Best Factoid" category at PBS Hawaii's 2017 HIKI NO Awards show on March 11 at the GVS Transmedia Accelerator at Honua Studios in Kailua-Kona. The event, hosted by Leslie Wilcox, PBS Hawaii president and CEO, and Aaron Sala, PBS Hawaii board member from the PBS Hawaii Studio on Oahu, was the first-ever live-streamed awards show happening simultaneously at award sites on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

