How America's Obsession With Hula Gir...

How America's Obsession With Hula Girls Almost Wrecked Hawai'i

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Neatorama

When Captain James Cook and his crew landed in Hawaii in 1778, the meeting set off a culture clash that has repercussions to this day. The islanders had beliefs, customs, and rituals that sailors misread through the lens of their own culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security 4 hr misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 153
Refugees welcome here Beautiful Mar 18 Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Mar 18 SeaBird 8
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb '17 Ancient Indigenou... 22
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC