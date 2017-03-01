Heavy rains, flooding prompt closures
A pedestrian made his way over Lusitana St. this morning. Rain has forced the closure of the Honolulu Zoo and several municipal golf courses today and Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions in front of the Turtle Bay Resort as communities from the North Shore to Hawaii Kai report momentary power outages.
