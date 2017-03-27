Hawaiians claim they are rightful own...

Hawaiians claim they are rightful owners of luxury resort

Read more: Daily Mail

Native Hawaiians invade abandoned luxury resort favored by Elvis and claim THEY are the rightful owners - not the developers behind $175m revamp The Coco Palms Resort in Wailua, Kauai, was an iconic luxury hotel made famous by the 1961 film Blue Hawaii, starring Elvis Presley Among them is Kamuela O Kamehameha who claims they have a birthright to the land as descendants of the island's last ruling king and queen A group of squatters claiming they have a birthright to the legendary Coco Palms Resort in Hawaii will have to reckon with developers who have begun a $175million renovation.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Thu misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
Refugees welcome here Beautiful Mar 18 Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Mar 18 SeaBird 8
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb '17 Ancient Indigenou... 22
See all Hawaii Discussions

Chicago, IL

