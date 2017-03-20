Hawaii Symphony Presents World Premiere Of Anders Paulsson Kumulipo Reflections, 4/1-2

Artistic Advisor JoAnn Falletta returns in April to lead the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra in "Ocean Dreams," a concert showcasing the world premiere of Kumulipo Reflections , a symphonic tone poem celebrating the power of the ocean by Anders Paulsson and featuring vocalist Aaron D. Mahi, on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 4:00 pm. Paulsson's evocative score, which captures the timelessness and beauty of the Hawai'ian landscape and seascape, is a symphonic reflection of the Hawai'ian creation chant Kumulipo , presented and uplifted with the HSO to a new audience.

