Hawaii State Attorney General Doug Chin confirmed guest speaker for WCA April meeting

On the heels of securing the first-in-the-country temporary restraining order from a federal judge to block the second immigration travel ban executive order by the president of the United States from taking effect nationwide, Hawaii State Attorney General Doug Chin will speak at Waimea Community Association's Town Meeting on April 6 in Waimea School Cafeteria beginning at 5:15 p.m. More recently, Chin and his team have asked Federal Judge Derrick Watson to turn his temporary ruling into a preliminary injunction on the basis that Hawaii's case has only grown stronger since the TRO was ordered six days earlier.

