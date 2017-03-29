Hawaii plans to fight President Trump's revised travel ban
A day after President Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban, attorneys for Hawaii said the state plans to challenge that order as well. The state wants to amend its existing lawsuit challenging Trump's previous order to contest the revised one, according to a motion filed Tuesday in federal court in Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC