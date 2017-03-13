Hawaii passes $28B budget amid fear o...

Hawaii passes $28B budget amid fear of federal funding cuts

17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Hawaii lawmakers have passed the state's $28 billion two-year budget at a time when state revenue projections are falling and there's fear of potential cuts in federal funding to Hawaii. "The financial picture did not look as rosy and robust as had been portrayed," said House Finance Committee Chairwoman Sylvia Luke before the House approved the spending bill Wednesday.

