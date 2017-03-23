Hawaii GOP Rep resigns from 'failing ...

Hawaii GOP Rep resigns from 'failing party' citing racist and sexist bullying

Hawaii Rep. Beth Fukumoto announced on Wednesday that she would be leaving the Republican Party and is seeking to join the Democratic Party instead. KITV 4 reports Fukumoto "cited racism and sexism as the core reasons why she's leaving" during a press conference.

