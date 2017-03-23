Have you heard of Hawaii's oceanfront community Ko Olina?
Hawaii's rapidly growing master-planned community is on the cusp of fame - and there's nowhere else on Oahu quite like it I knew this wasn't going be a typical stay at a five-star resort the minute I saw Sooriya Kumar barrelling barefoot down a dirt path, beaming with buck-tooth vitality and looking an awful lot like Mahatma Gandhi in round, wire-framed spectacles and an orange sarong. "Welcome! Welcome! Blessings to all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Fri
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Tonga is best
|52
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC