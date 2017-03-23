Have you heard of Hawaii's oceanfront community Ko Olina?

Hawaii's rapidly growing master-planned community is on the cusp of fame - and there's nowhere else on Oahu quite like it I knew this wasn't going be a typical stay at a five-star resort the minute I saw Sooriya Kumar barrelling barefoot down a dirt path, beaming with buck-tooth vitality and looking an awful lot like Mahatma Gandhi in round, wire-framed spectacles and an orange sarong. "Welcome! Welcome! Blessings to all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.