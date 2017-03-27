Footage shows kayakers getting close ...

Footage shows kayakers getting close to a lava waterfall

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Breathtaking footage shows reckless kayakers getting up close to a red-hot lava waterfall flowing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano The GoPro footage was captured by 29-year-old Rafael Ortiz, a professional adventure kayaker who travels the world in search of 'rivers to conquer'. The volcanic firehose was spewed out from the Kilauea volcano, which is dumping molten lava directly into the Pacific ocean.

