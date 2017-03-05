Flurry of earthquakes shake Big Island

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that about 31 small earthquakes struck Kilauea's Upper East Rift Zone on the Big Island beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting for about 41 minutes. The earthquakes were concentrated about 3 to 4 miles southeast of Kilauea's summit between Hi'iaka and Ko'oko'olau Craters, officials said in a statement.

