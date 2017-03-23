Fast-growing Hawaii Island population...

Fast-growing Hawaii Island population tops in state, 3rd in nation

Yesterday

More people flew here than grew here last year, as Hawaii Island led the state in several measures of population increases, according to estimates released late Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. With Oahu losing population between 2015 and 2016, Hawaii County led the state in overall percentage increase in residents, while also leading in the number of people moving here, according to the Census Bureau estimates.

