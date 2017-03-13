'Cannabis' more accurate label than 'marijuana,' state lawmaker says
A bill to replace the term "medical marijuana" with "medical cannabis" in state law is moving through the Legislature, though most other marijuana-related measures have died. Senate Bill 786, introduced by state Sen. Mike Gabbard, D-Oahu, says the word "marijuana" originated as a "slang term" and carries "prejudicial implications rooted in racial stereotypes" from the early 20th century when the drug was first criminalized in the United States.
