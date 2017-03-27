Canadian astronomers debating over where to focus telescope investments
The University of Toronto astronomer had just learned that then Prime Minister Stephen Harper was about to commit Canada to help build the Thirty Meter Telescope, one of the largest and most ambitious instruments ever conceived for peering into the cosmos. had spent years marshalling support for just such a decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC