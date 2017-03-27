Canadian astronomers debating over wh...

Canadian astronomers debating over where to focus telescope investments

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Globe and Mail

The University of Toronto astronomer had just learned that then Prime Minister Stephen Harper was about to commit Canada to help build the Thirty Meter Telescope, one of the largest and most ambitious instruments ever conceived for peering into the cosmos. had spent years marshalling support for just such a decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
Refugees welcome here Beautiful Mar 18 Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Mar 18 SeaBird 8
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb '17 Ancient Indigenou... 22
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC