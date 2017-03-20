Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the ...

Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the links and enjoys fine dining

Thursday Mar 16

Barack Obama is making the most out of post-presidency life.The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he's been spotted hitting th... The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he's been spotted hitting the links, dining out and, of course, attracting throngs of photo-snapping fans wherever he goes. On Tuesday night, Obama headed to Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Center, where he had dinner in a private dining room with a group of friends and his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, a restaurant spokeswoman tells ABC News.

