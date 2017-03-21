'Art in The Park' coming to Mauna Lani: Benefit for Kona Historical Society
The Shops at Mauna Lani will present a special live art auction event on April 1, featuring collections by Lahaina Galleries, Third Dimension Gallery, Kozy's Tiki Gallery and The Fine Hawaiian Gift Gallery. It will commence in the central courtyard area with a reception at 5 p.m. provided by The Blue Room Brasserie &Bar and Monstera Noodles &Sushi.
