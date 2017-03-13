Army Corps aims to study South Kohala for explosives

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon begin work to determine the extent of munitions and explosives of concern remaining from military training and on more than 1,900 acres on Kohala Mountain's flanks. The land is within the Former Waikoloa Maneuver Area, an area that covers 123,000 acres on Hawaii Island's northwest side of the Big Island and served as a military camp and artillery range for thousands of troops between 1943 and 1945.

