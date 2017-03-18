An avo-good time! Dr. Tim's Medicine Band to headline 11th annual Hawaii Avocado Festival

Dr. Tim's Medicine Band - a septet of local musicians - headlines the 11th annual Hawaii Avocado Festival this Saturday in Kailua-Kona. Vocalists and guitarists Dr. Tim Hendlin and Mike Rosato, trumpeter Michaeloha Elam, flutist and saxophonist John Peckham, percussionists Emile Elliott and Tommy Elliot, and saxophonist Ian Delgado take the stage from 2:30 to 4 p.m. performing for hundreds of festivalgoers at Hale Halawai in the heart of Kailua Village.

