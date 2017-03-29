After 44 days, hearings end for giant telescope in Hawaii
Long-running hearings for whether a giant telescope can be built atop a Hawaii mountain have wrapped up. But it will be a while before a decision is made on a project that has prompted intense protests by those who believe it will desecrate sacred land.
