After 44 days, hearings end for giant telescope in Hawaii

Monday Mar 6 Read more: News Talk Florida

Long-running hearings for whether a giant telescope can be built atop a Hawaii mountain have wrapped up. But it will be a while before a decision is made on a project that has prompted intense protests by those who believe it will desecrate sacred land.

