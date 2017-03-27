A pavilion with a view: Kailapa Community expands, one project at a time
The scenic 180-degree view from the soon-to-be-finished pavilion at Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead resembles what a guest would see from the lanai of an oceanfront suite at one of the resorts along the Kohala Coast. Built completely by Kailapa residents and volunteers, it is scheduled for completion this summer on the mauka side of Akoni Pule Highway in Kawaihae.
