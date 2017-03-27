A&E Wrap-Up: 3-31-17
State legislators will honor the Big Island-born musician at 11:30 a.m. Pe'a's historic win for Best Regional Roots Music Album for his debut CD, "E Walea," occurred during the nontelevised portion of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. It was the first time since the category was introduced in 2012 that a Hawaiian recording has won and the first time the category has been won by an artist outside the Louisiana Cajun and zydeco genres.
