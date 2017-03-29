29 arrested for suspected DUI

During the week of Feb. 27 through Sunday, Hawaii Island police arrested 29 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents; one was younger than age 21. Of the 29 arrests on the Big Island, 11 occurred in the Kona District while eight were in Puna and five in South Hilo, according to police.

