29 arrested for suspected DUI
During the week of Feb. 27 through Sunday, Hawaii Island police arrested 29 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents; one was younger than age 21. Of the 29 arrests on the Big Island, 11 occurred in the Kona District while eight were in Puna and five in South Hilo, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC