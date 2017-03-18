18 Kona motorists arrested for suspected DUI

During the week of Feb. 20 through Sunday, Hawaii Island police arrested 31 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents; one was younger than age 21. Of the 31 arrests on the Big Island, 18 occurred in the Kona District while seven were in South Hilo and four in Puna, according to police.

