US senators propose bill to improve volcano monitoring
U.S. senators in Alaska, Washington and Hawaii have proposed legislation intended to improve volcano monitoring efforts and early warning capabilities. The measure would put the Alaska, Cascades and Hawaiian volcano observatories into a connected system and create a 24-hour Volcano Watch Office to provide ongoing situational awareness of active volcanoes in the U.S. and its territories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC