The doctors are in

The doctors are in

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: West Hawaii Today

But in early 2017, two new physicians set up shop in Waimea, and West Hawaii Community Health Center expanded in Waikoloa. The new Waimea doctors specialize in geriatrics, internal medicine and podiatry, and Waikoloa has a new nurse practitioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) 19 hr Ancient Indigenou... 22
Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12) Feb 12 Tonga is best 52
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Feb 5 American_Infidel 2
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Feb 2 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC