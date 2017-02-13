Stunning images show lava firehose fr...

Stunning images show lava firehose from Kilauea volcano

13 hrs ago

Now that's one brave photographer! Stunning new images taken just METRES away show a firehose of lava pouring from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Earlier this month, a portion of cliff collapsed at the Kilauea volcano's Komokuna ocean entry, sending a remarkable lava firehose shooting into the air. Now, stunning new images have emerged of the phenomenon, taken by a brave photograph standing just metres from the lava.

