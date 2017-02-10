State may be breaking law in accommodating foreign fishermen
A group of local residents and activists stood outside the state Capitol, Oct. 19, ahead of a meeting about labor conditions for foreign fishermen in Hawaii's commercial fleet in Honolulu. State authorities may have been violating their own state laws for years by issuing commercial fishing licenses to thousands of foreign workers who have been refused entry into the United States, the Associated Press has found.
