Shimabukuro's ukulele 'gentle weeps' at Mauna Lani
Best known for his fluid fingering and effervescent style, ukulele master player Jake Shimabukuro will have his audience on the edge of their seats next Friday night at a special charity concert at Mauna Lani Bay Resort. His energetic strumming creates soulful, high-pitched, smooth sounds that have earned him the ranking as one of the top ukulele players of all time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
