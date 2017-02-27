Sheriffs get vehicles after breakdowns; West Hawaii facility could...

Sheriffs have new wheels for transporting custodies to and from Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo for court hearings in Kealakekua. On Friday afternoon, a 2015 Chevrolet van and a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice arrived in West Hawaii from Oahu to address a dilemma that came about earlier this month when the Kona Sheriffs' second Ford passenger van broke down and was towed to the courthouse on Feb. 8, leaving deputies in a bind to transport custodies themselves, as is their duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.