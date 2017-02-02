Reservations to watch the sunrise? Maui's 'top of the...
HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii - Well before dawn each morning, throngs of tourists from around the world make their way to Maui's tallest peak, a dormant volcano, to see what Mark Twain called the "sublimest spectacle" he ever witnessed. They drive up a long, winding road through the clouds to an otherworldly, lava-rock landscape at 10,000 feet.
