Repeal Dept. of Interior Rule that Tries to Create Unconstitutional "Native Hawaiian Government"
The Department of the Interior last year promulgated a rule intended to provide a way to organize "a Native Hawaiian government" that could "seek a government-to-government relationship with the United States." In plain English, this is an attempt to grant tribal status to Native Hawaiians by executive decree.
