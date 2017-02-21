Prepared for life
More than 100 years ago, the first Boy Scout troop was formed in North Hawaii in Niulii, near Pololu Valley. Nowadays, nearly 750 youth are involved in scout programs from kindergarten through high school in West Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan 28
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC