OHA donates instruments to burglarized school

OHAE s Ka Pouhana KamanaE opono Crabbe, Vice Chair Dan Ahuna, KA hiA Lewis, Sterling Wong, DOE CAS Ruth Silberstein, OHA Chair Colette Machado and Principal Linell Dilwith following OHA's gift presentation at Stevenson Middle School. OHA officials visited Stevenson Middle School Thursday to present a flute, piccolo and two ukulele.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.