OHA board elects Machado chairwoman; new lawsuit seeks Crabbe's ouster

Vowing to bring stability to a panel wracked with dissension, Colette Machado of Molokai today was elected chairwoman of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees. Machado, a veteran trustee and former chairwoman, edged out Carmen Hulu Lindsey of Maui for the leadership position following a couple of rounds of paper-ballot voting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.