Oahu medical marijuana shop plants first seeds
One of Oahu's state-approved medical marijuana dispensaries has started growing Hawaii's first legal cannabis plants and anticipates sales to patients can begin in early summer. The Department of Health approved Aloha Green Holdings Inc. and two other dispensaries to start acquiring and cultivating seeds, clones and plants, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.
