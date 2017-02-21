Native Hawaiian veterans offer their input on planned memorial in Washington

That was among the most resounding feedback that about 10 kupuna Native Hawaiian veterans gave Thursday to representatives from the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian. The representatives were in Hilo to gather input about what veterans would like to see in a planned $15 million national public memorial which will be dedicated to Native Hawaiian, American Indian and Alaskan Native men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.