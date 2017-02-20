Massive outpouring of lava returns in...

Massive outpouring of lava returns in Hawaii volcano

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

When a portion of cliff collapsed at the Kilauea volcano's Kamokuna ocean entry last week, it at first appeared to have taken the remarkable lava firehose with it. A steady stream of lava can be seen gushing from a hole in the side of the cliff, striking up bursts of debris as it collides with the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Feb 5 American_Infidel 2
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Feb 2 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC