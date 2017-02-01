Massive lava stream exploding into ocean in Hawaii
A dramatic "firehose" stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact. The massive Kilauea flow is coming from a lava tube at the Kamokuna ocean entry on the southeast side of the Big Island.
