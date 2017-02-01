Massive lava stream exploding into oc...

Massive lava stream exploding into ocean in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

A dramatic "firehose" stream of lava is shooting out of a sea cliff on Hawaii Island, splashing into the Pacific Ocean below and exploding upon impact. The massive Kilauea flow is coming from a lava tube at the Kamokuna ocean entry on the southeast side of the Big Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
Wie Jan 28 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan 26 Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC