Legislation would let UH graduate assistants unionize

Tuesday

Senate Bill 406, introduced by state Sen. Kai Kahele, D-Hilo, and companion House Bill 1277, introduced by state Rep. Justin Woodson, D-Maui, would allow graduate student assistants employed by the UH to collectively bargain. House Resolution 18, introduced by House Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, D-Puna, and House Concurrent Resolution 39, would call for a confidential vote among UH graduate assistants to see whether the majority of them wants to become unionized employees.

