Lava Waterfall the Latest in Hawaiian Volcano's 30-Year Show
For over a month, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been spewing molten rock into the Pacific Ocean, creating what was until recently a glowing waterfall of lava. The most active of the main island's five volcanos, Kilauea has been erupting since 1983.
