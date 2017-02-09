Lava Waterfall the Latest in Hawaiian...

Lava Waterfall the Latest in Hawaiian Volcano's 30-Year Show

17 hrs ago

For over a month, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been spewing molten rock into the Pacific Ocean, creating what was until recently a glowing waterfall of lava. The most active of the main island's five volcanos, Kilauea has been erupting since 1983.

Chicago, IL

