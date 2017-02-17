Kim cancels compost contract
Mayor Harry Kim Thursday signed a termination of a composting contract that was deemed disadvantageous to the County of Hawaii. The county informed the contractor, Hawaiian Earth Recycling, LLC that the service agreement for the Organics Diversion Program in East and West Hawaii with the County of Hawaii will be terminated as of June 30, according to a press release Friday issued by the Office of the Mayor.
