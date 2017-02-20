Kamokuna ocean cliff collapses, cutti...

Kamokuna ocean cliff collapses, cutting off spectacular lava hose

KILAUEA VOLCANO, BIG ISLAND - A breathtaking display of Madam Pele's power came to an equally spectacular end Thursday afternoon. Authorities with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say a team of experts was assessing an area near the Kamokuna lava entry when a massive chunk of the ocean-side cliff collapsed.

