Hawaiian bill would legalize prostitution
Hawaiian lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution with a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp. The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers cannot have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
