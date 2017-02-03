Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
There are 2 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from Friday, titled Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban.
State Attorney General Doug Chin held a July 2015 press conference to announce a settlement worth 15 million dollars with Matson as a result of the 2013 molassas spill in Honolulu Harbor. The state is suing President Trump over his executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the admission of all refugees to the United States, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced today during a news conference.
Sessions needs to replace this joker.
#2 2 hrs ago
Waste of taxpayer money. Ultimately, the ban will be reinstated and once again Hawaii will look like the idiot state that its always been.
