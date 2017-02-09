Hawaii man with Syrian family wants t...

Hawaii man with Syrian family wants to join travel ban suit

Thursday Feb 9

Hawaii's attorney general wants to add a new plaintiff to the state's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries: Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, whose mother-in-law is a Syrian national living in Syria. State Attorney General Doug Chin is asking a judge to partially lift a stay in the case to allow the state to file an amended complaint that details the effect the travel ban would have on Elshikh's family and others in Hawaii.

