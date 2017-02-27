Hawaii bill would require draft sign-up for college men

Senate Bill 419 would require males between the ages of 18 and 26 to register for the selective service upon enrolling in a state-supported college, including community colleges, education centers, or any branch of the University of Hawaii. The bill would also make it necessary for young men to register for the draft to be eligible for state financial aid in the form of loans, scholarships and grants, as well as for state employment.

