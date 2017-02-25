Hawaii bill would limit individuals' public records requests
A bill in the Hawaii Legislature could limit some people's rights to file public records requests with public agencies, raising concerns that it could reduce journalists' and community members' access to information. The Office of Information Practices, which handles disputes over records requests, could declare someone "vexatious" if they found that the requester "made requests in bad faith or with the intent to be a nuisance" or "made requests that were duplicative, repetitive, or substantially similar, after the agency responded to the initial request."
