Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry

The Port of Seattle's chief executive has resigned amid an investigation that determined the port had illegally given more than 600 workers some $4.7 million in extra pay A section of sea cliff above a massive "firehose" lava flow on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano has collapsed and splashed into the ocean as tourists and geologists watched A California sex offender has been sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six month span in Orange County A state Senate panel has approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation Police say a homemade incendiary device thrown into a crowded California restaurant was a "glorified firecracker" that wasn't made to injure anyone U.S. employers added jobs in January at a healthy clip and more Americans began ... (more)

