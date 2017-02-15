Fishermen oversight bill passes commi...

Fishermen oversight bill passes committee

Wednesday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii lawmakers are calling for more oversight of the commercial fishing industry after an Associated Press investigation found hundreds of foreign men living in subpar conditions and confined to boats. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Ericson Padilla right, checks the documents of an Indonesian fisherman from an American fishing vessel docked in Honolulu.

